Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.61 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.19 and its 200 day moving average is $278.67. McKesson has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock worth $24,765,317. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.