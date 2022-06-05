Globus Maritime (GLBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.34 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

