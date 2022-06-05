Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $53.25 on Friday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.06%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Donaldson by 33.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

