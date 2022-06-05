SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
