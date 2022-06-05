SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Get SRAX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SRAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SRAX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.