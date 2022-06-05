Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

THR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

