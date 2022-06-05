Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter.

ODC opened at $24.77 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

