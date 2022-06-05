CAE Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAE. Desjardins lifted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.93 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $71,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CAE by 2,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

