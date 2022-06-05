Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OESX opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

