Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.28.

ABNB opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 107.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Airbnb by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

