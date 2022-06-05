Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $53.25 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $209,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 564,293 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

