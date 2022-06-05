Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Decreased by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $5.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 84.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.21.

NYSE:RH opened at $304.63 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

