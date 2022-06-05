Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Etsy stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

