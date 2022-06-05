Analysts Set Expectations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

SPWH opened at $8.82 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.