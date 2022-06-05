Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $20.00. Flywire shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 21,479 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,971.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,700 shares of company stock worth $8,403,314 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.56.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,895,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

