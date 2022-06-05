Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.62. Phreesia shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2,602 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 271.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Phreesia by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.
About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
