Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.62. Phreesia shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2,602 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 271.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Phreesia by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

