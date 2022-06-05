CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $174.02, but opened at $167.00. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $164.59, with a volume of 53,754 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.97.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,394,000 after purchasing an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

