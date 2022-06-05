Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $22.13. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 45,686 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

