Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $20.52. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 3,398 shares.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

