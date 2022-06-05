Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Set to Split on Monday, June 13th (NYSE:BIP)

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE BIP opened at $62.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

