Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 13th

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.13. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.