Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 13th

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.13. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $40,641,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.