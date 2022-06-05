Belite Bio, Inc’s Quiet Period To End on June 8th (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 8th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Belite Bio stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Belite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
