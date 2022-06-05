Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 6th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OST stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

