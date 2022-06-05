Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 6th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
OST stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $47.79.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ostin Technology Group (OST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.