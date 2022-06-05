HilleVax, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax’s (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 8th. HilleVax had issued 11,765,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,005,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During HilleVax’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLVX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $9.86 on Friday. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

