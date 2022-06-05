Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 751,142 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

