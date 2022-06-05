Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FAF opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.40.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fire & Flower will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.