Reviewing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 8.24% 11.17% 3.82% Brigham Minerals 36.54% 10.56% 9.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 1.22 $50.65 million $0.64 14.02 Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 12.17 $50.28 million $1.53 21.20

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Vista Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vista Energy and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brigham Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Vista Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.24%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Vista Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

