Head to Head Survey: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) versus Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Karooooo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Karooooo and Leafly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $185.21 million 2.98 $30.33 million $1.04 24.81 Leafly $43.04 million 10.10 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo 16.40% 23.86% 16.50% Leafly N/A N/A -15.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Karooooo and Leafly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $43.19, suggesting a potential upside of 67.40%. Leafly has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Leafly.

Volatility and Risk

Karooooo has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karooooo beats Leafly on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics. It also provides Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution providing a comprehensive set of fleet management software features for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; and electronic monitoring services application, which allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest. Further, it provides mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. The company offers its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Leafly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

