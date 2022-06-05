Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$5.22

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.84. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.