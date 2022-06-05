AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.25.
BOS opened at C$19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$523.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
