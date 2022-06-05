AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.25.

BOS opened at C$19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$523.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

