AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.44.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$24.76 and a one year high of C$59.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.88.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

