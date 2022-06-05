Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.16.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.53. The firm has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.