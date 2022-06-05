HP Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HP in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the computer maker will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

