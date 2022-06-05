EnQuest PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for EnQuest in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.37 on Friday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

