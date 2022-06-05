Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lonza Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

LZAGY opened at $58.51 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

