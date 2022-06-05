CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarGurus in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.