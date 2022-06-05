Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarGurus, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

