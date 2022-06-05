Redfin Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Redfin stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.00. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Redfin’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $438,230 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

