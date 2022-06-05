Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on LB. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.50.

Shares of LB opened at C$41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.