ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of ASGN opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $90.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

