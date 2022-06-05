Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

TSE:LB opened at C$41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

