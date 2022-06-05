Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million.
TSE:LB opened at C$41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.16%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.