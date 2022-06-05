Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Crane Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 81.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Crane by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

