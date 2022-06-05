Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.60.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $115.76 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.