Brokers Offer Predictions for Medifast, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2022 earnings at $16.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:MED opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $321.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.