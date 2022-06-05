Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Crane in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 81.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Crane by 67.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

