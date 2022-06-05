Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.95). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.35 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $631,748 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $86,351,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

