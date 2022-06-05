Raymond James Comments on EnWave Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for EnWave in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CVE ENW opened at C$0.68 on Friday. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

