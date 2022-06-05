Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

YELP opened at $29.92 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

