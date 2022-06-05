Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

