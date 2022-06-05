Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $292.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $9,616,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,393,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

