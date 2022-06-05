Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellinetics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $4.60 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

